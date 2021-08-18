UTEP offers students monetary incentives for COVID-19 vaccine

UTEP's Mining Minds pickaxe sculpture at the University Avenue roundabout was illuminated in honor of graduates on May 15, 2021.

UTEP’s Mining Minds pickaxe sculpture at the University Avenue roundabout was illuminated in honor of graduates on May 15, 2021. Photo by Raul Martinez/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) UTEP students received an email detailing incentives for anyone who registers and received the COVID-19 vaccine.

UTEP said faculty and staff are over 90% fully vaccinated. UTEP plans to hold on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, Aug. 23-25, at the Undergraduate Learning Center.

Students who get their shots at UTEP or at another clinic between Aug. 23 and Oct. 31 will get $25 in Miner Bucks, a “Miners Take Care of Miners” T-shirt, and other free giveaways.

For those who live in a campus residence hall and get vaccinated, UTEP will pay $550 of their rent for the semester.

