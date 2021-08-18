UTEP offers students monetary incentives for COVID-19 vaccine

UTEP’s Mining Minds pickaxe sculpture at the University Avenue roundabout was illuminated in honor of graduates on May 15, 2021. Photo by Raul Martinez/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) UTEP students received an email detailing incentives for anyone who registers and received the COVID-19 vaccine.

UTEP said faculty and staff are over 90% fully vaccinated. UTEP plans to hold on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, Aug. 23-25, at the Undergraduate Learning Center.

Students who get their shots at UTEP or at another clinic between Aug. 23 and Oct. 31 will get $25 in Miner Bucks, a “Miners Take Care of Miners” T-shirt, and other free giveaways.

For those who live in a campus residence hall and get vaccinated, UTEP will pay $550 of their rent for the semester.