EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso is now offering a new Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering degree.

This degree program will give students the opportunity to prepare for work in an in-demand field while diversifying the existing computer science workforce.

“The new computer engineering degree at UTEP will play a significant role in addressing the national demand for a diverse workforce,” said Kenith Meissner, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering. “We are giving our students an opportunity to prepare for a high-demand field, diversify the computer engineering workforce, and contribute to the Paso del Norte region competitiveness in the global market.”

Undergraduates in the program have the opportunity to conduct research and work with professors on national and international collaborations. Students will graduate prepared to work in the industry or enter graduate school.

“Computer engineers are critical to many industries such as software, automotive, energy, consumer products, industrial automation and control, robotics, aerospace and countless more,” said Miguel Velez-Reyes, Ph.D., department chair for computer and electrical engineering at UTEP. “Giving UTEP students access to pursue this engineering degree will support Texas competitiveness in the global market.”

The new degree also will help make computer engineering and the careers it can lead to more accessible to individuals in the El Paso region. Currently, the closest similar bachelor’s program is more than 250 miles away in New Mexico or 345 miles away in Texas.

This is the 75th bachelor’s degree program a UTEP.

Students looking for internships and full-time employment after graduation will have the opportunity to work in a variety of environments, including private organizations, research and development, and the government. Computer engineers often find solutions to problems, test devices and develop new products, working as software engineers, systems engineers and more.

UTEP’s College of Engineering offers 33 programs across its seven academic departments including bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in fields such as aerospace, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, computer science, electrical and computer engineering, and more. The college’s more than 4,400 students also have access to 15 state-of-the-art laboratories and research centers.