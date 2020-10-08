UTEP, NMSU encourage students to get tested for coronavirus, even when asymptomatic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For Ashiqur Rahman, a student at the University of Texas at El Paso, getting regularly tested for the coronavirus is something that not only protects him, but his family.

“I have my parents living with me,” Rahman said. “They are elderly people so I have to make sure that they’re safe as well. It’s more deadly for the older people, right? So that’s why I choose to get tested and I plan to get tested regularly.”

UTEP and New Mexico State University are hoping more students follow Rahman’s example. The universities are encouraging students to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing sites on campus, even when students are not showing symptoms.

More than 12,000 tests have been administered this semester and there has not been any community spread on campus, according to UTEP officials.

NMSU officials said the Aggie Health and Wellness Center has conducted about 760 tests since Aug. 17.

“We do about 20 a day with 50 percent of those being asymptomatic,” said Lori McKee, director for Health and Wellness at NMSU. “And the others being symptomatic people that are coming forward for diagnosis of illness.”

NMSU announced last week that all classes will go online after Thanksgiving to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The university also said there will not be an in-person ceremony for Fall 2020 graduation.

UTEP said it is aware of case numbers and will continue to monitor them.