UTEP, NMSU and Red Cross just some of the way to help on Giving Tuesday

There are plenty who desperately need some generous giving. So many, in fact, that Tuesday has been set aside to help them.

People are now celebrating the generosity worldwide on Giving Tuesday.

“All around the world, there is giving Tuesday activity today in every country on every continent in the world,” said Jamie McDonald, Giving Tuesday strategy lead.

Many organizations are welcoming any help they can get from money to time spent volunteering.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross is one of the organizations asking for help. They hope people can help the organization provide emergency relief for future disasters.

Red Cross provides emergency shelter, food, relief items and recovery assistance for people’s urgent disaster needs.

Red Cross volunteers provide crisis counseling and other support to communities affected by tragic shootings like the one in El Paso on Aug. 3.

You can help by donating time, money or even blood.

UTEP

The University of Texas at El Paso is encouraging generosity through its “Pick a Project” crowdfunding platform.

Similar to crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe and Kickstarter, “Pick a project” supports a variety of campus initiatives through crowd-based donations.

The platform went live on Tuesday with four projects. Each project has a goal with an aim to reach it within 45 days. New projects will be posted regularly.

NMSU

New Mexico State University students are also raising money on Tuesday. Many of the funds will go to scholarships.

A special event will run until 5 p.m. Free parking will be available in designated areas between Corbett center and Milton hall.

For more on how to support NMSU on Giving Tuesday, visit the Support NMSU page.

National

For more ways to donate, visit the Giving Tuesday website.