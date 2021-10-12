UTEP men’s golf to host UTEP Open at Horizon golf course

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s golf team will host the UTEP Open, November 12. The fundraising event will be played at the Horizon Golf Course.

“We are so excited to get out to Horizon Golf Course for our next fundraising opportunity with the Century Club to support UTEP men’s golf,” said Aaron Puetz, UTEP head coach. “This will be a fun event with great food, prizes, and a chance to meet members of the men’s golf team. The efforts from this tournament will go directly to supporting our team’s goals of becoming one of the top programs in the country. It also creates a chance for us to welcome new members to our Century Club family. This will truly be an afternoon full of fun for all who participate.”

Check-in is at 11 am and the event will tee off with a shotgun start at 12 pm.

“We’re trying to get more involved on the Eastside within the golf community,” said Charley Trash, associate athletic director/development. “The Eastside has many great golf courses and Horizon [Golf Course] has done a really good job in the last few years. We’re excited to get some new followers and new engagement within the community out there. We’ll put together a great event.”

Entry fees are $500 for a team, $125 for individual competitors, and $100 for hole signs. To sign up, call (915) 747-5841 or visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/2021utepopen.

