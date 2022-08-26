EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re ready for football season to start, tickets are on sale now for the UTEP game tomorrow night.

The UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter filled KTSM in on what to expect for the rest of the football season, starting off with UTEP Miners vs The North Texas Mean Green. With this being a major sporting event, thousands of fans are expected to be at the Sun Bowl Stadium this weekend. To avoid waiting in line to purchase tickets, Senter says it is best to download digital and parking tickets beforehand and not wait till the last minute.

“We have digital ticketing and it is really important that our fans and patrons understand that. It’s best if you can download your digital tickets and digital parking when you are at home and some place not close to the stadium because, obviously, if 30 or 40-thousand all wait outside of the stadium, it can be a challenge for us with connectivity issues and cell service issues. Everyone has that experience in major sporting events,” Senter said. Fans are encouraged to come two to five hours early due to the gate being open one hour and a half early before the game is expected to start. With so many people attending the game this weekend, traffic jams can be expected. Senter says an email was sent out to those attending and encourages to read it carefully because it will make transportation easier, since cell phone issues can be a challenge. Campus PD and Transportation Experts are said to be working on how to get people in and out traffic during the event, doing so safely and to avoid any major back up traffic.

As for security procedures, those attending the game are reminded to bring a clear bag for personal items and to avoid bringing items that aren’t allowed. Clutch size bags are allowed. With a little over 2,000 tickets remaining, the students’ athletes have worked very hard to compete and win the championship every year. Senter says with North Texas being a good football team as well, people are expected to stay and watch the whole football game tomorrow night.