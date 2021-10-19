UTEP football’s Jacob Cowing earns second honorable mention on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week list

TYLER, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football’s wide receiver, Jacob Cowing, was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention list for Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Cowing racked up 166 yards receiving on career-high nine receptions (18.4 avg.) during UTEP’s 19-3 victory over Lousiana Tech University on Saturday at the Sun Bowl. Cowing added a 57-yard reception in the third quarter.

Cowing ranks second in Conference USA and sixth nationally with 775 yards receiving on 35 receptions. Cowing’s 22.1 yards per catch ranks fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision while his 110.7 yards per game is ninth-best nationally.

Cowing has earned 10 100-yard games during his career, putting him three away from tying the program’s all-time record held by Chuck Hughes with 13.

Cowing has totaled five touchdowns in 2021 – four receiving and one rushing.

UTEP’s next game is at Florida Atlantic University on October 30. The Miners’ next home game is against the University of Texas at San Antonio on November 6 at the Sun Bowl.

