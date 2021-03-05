UTEP experiences campus-wide network issues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso experienced widespread network issues that affected lecturing online tools on Friday.

Campus officials have not announced what caused the network problems, but students and members of the school’s faculty and staff say they could not access key online services. On Friday afternoon, the school’s main webpage was still down.

Some faculty told KTSM 9 News that the network issues prevented them from using Blackboard services and email.

On UTEP’s Twitter, the school acknowledged the issue affected the COVID-19 walk-up testing sites. But the network issues did not stop vaccinations at the school for the coronavirus.

”IT (Information and Technology) is working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” the school posted on its Twitter account. “We will provide updates here as new information becomes available.”