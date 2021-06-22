UTEP Dinner Theatre brings back live-performances starting Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso’s Dinner Theatre brings back live performances this Friday with some COVID-19 precautions.

The dinner theatre opens with NUNSENSE! and the performance is scheduled for 14 dates between June 25 and July 18, according to the production’s webpage. Each performance will allow for half capacity and other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in place.

The musical is a spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser, according to the UTEP Dinner Theatre’s website. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, Nunsense is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter.

Under COVID precautions, tickets will be sold at each table of two or four. Single seats and sets of three will not be sold.

“All no-dinner matinee performances of NUNSENSE (usually general admission) will be sold under the same guidelines as dinner performances,” the website states. “These special ticket restrictions apply to all performance dates of NUNSENSE only. We will return to normal ticket policies at the beginning of our next season in October.”

Tickets are available for purchase and information on the show can be found on the production’s website.

