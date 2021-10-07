UTEP Dinner Theater presents Titanic the Musical

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’ve all heard of the movie Titanic, but before it became the iconic movie it is now, it was once a Broadway musical. Come aboard the ship of dreams at the Utep dinner theater this Thursday for the heart-stopping drama.

Greg Taylor, director of the Utep Dinner Theater saw the show back in 1997 on Broadway and loved it ever since.

“It’s got humor in it too, but overall it’s a dramatic show, well I mean its titanic, everyone knows what happens,” Taylor said.

The theater will also include dinner with every ticket, and will provide the same menus served during the ship. They said they wanted the audience to feel like they were back in time on the original Titanic ship.

The crew originally started rehearsals back in march of 2020, two weeks prior to the pandemic, but say they are happy to be back.

“So it’s been a year and a half since we started this and then we restarted rehearsals six weeks ago… and now we’re finally doing the show,” Taylor said.

However he reminds the audience it is not like the movie, and does not have the stereotypical love interest most people are familiar with.

“Titanic the musical, is an original musical, that came out before the movie, it premiered on Broadway before the film so it has it’s own story to tell but there is no Jack and there is no Rose and there is no my heart will go on… this is not the movie,” he said.

Even without the typical love interest, they say the music and costumes will keep audience at the edge of their seats. Over 80 costumes were handmade for the show, as well as the accessories. Even like the 1950’s they used fake minks around their necks.

“It’s 2021 so we don’t know exactly how things were done but we try to replicate that as closely as possible.”

They said they had to get creative with the costumes because they did not have a large Broadway budget like the original musical did.

The titanic musical starts at 8p.m. on Thursday and runs all the way through October 31st. Tickets are available at UTEP Dinner Theatre’s TITANIC- The Musical – UTEP Events Calendar

