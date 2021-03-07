UTEP detected “unauthorized” and potentially “malicious” intrusion on network

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials at the University of Texas at El Paso say an unauthorized and potentially malicious intrusion was identified in its digital network on Friday.

The university turned off all campus systems leading to campus-wide issues into the weekend.

UTEP released a statement on Sunday night saying staff is working to bring back online services like Blackboard so they can be available on Monday morning.

“We have been checking diligently and we are not aware of any personal information that has been compromised,” the statement says. “Faculty should work with students and adjust deadlines and coursework accordingly.”

Update: After detecting an unauthorized and potentially malicious intrusion in our on-campus network Friday morning, we immediately turned off all of our campus systems and have been working to test and bring each system back online after checking it thoroughly.



— UTEP (@UTEP) March 8, 2021

UTEP says students and faculty should communicate through Blackboard for questions about in-person classes due to email still being offline.

The statement also says every machine on campus must be checked and it will take time. UTEP says non-essential faculty, staff and students should work from home on Monday. Remote computer systems are available, according to the statement.

Walk-up testing for COVID-19 will be unavailable but the state-run site will be open.

