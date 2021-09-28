UTEP creates memorial fund in Dr. Diana Natalicio’s name

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Following the death of former UTEP President Dr. Diana Natalicio last week, UTEP created a memorial fund in her honor.

The fund’s website states Dr. Natalicio will “be remembered by many as a pioneer in higher education.”

Natalico was UTEP’s longest sitting president for 31 years, of which she grew enrollment, created new programs and positioned UTEP as a premier Hispanic-Serving Institution.

The memorial fund website states it “will support UTEP’s mission” and honoring Dr. Natalicio’s accomplishments for the university and El Paso community.

The fund has raised nearly $5,000 already.

The website also has a space for those unable to donate at this time but would like to submit a memory in honor of Dr. Natalicio, click here.

