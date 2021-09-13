UTEP Cheer team to be part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cheer team at the University of Texas at El Paso is set to represent the community at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Now, they are asking for the community to help them get there. The UTEP cheer coach said it’s an incredible opportunity because they are the first collegiate team to be part of Macy’s parade.

“Definitely a great feeling, and one that I’ll never forget and I’ll never take lightly,” said UTEP Cheer co-ed base Steffen Gregory.

When Coach Bianca Marquez delivered the news to the 65 students, they couldn’t contain their emotions.

“We were screaming, we’re super excited,” said Giovanna Jimenez, a UTEP cheer flyer while Carly Sanchez, also a UTEP cheer flyer said “This was a complete shock to us.”

An opportunity to represent the university and the El Paso community on a stage that’s become a tradition for millions of American households.

“It’s because everybody knows the Macy’s Parade that’s what everybody did. That’s what I did when I was a little kid is to turn on the Macy’s Parade,” said UTEP Head Cheerleader Coach Bianca Marquez.

Since finding out about the audience they’ll be performing for, they’ve been working extra hard.

The team is now asking the community to help fund the trip for the 65 students.

“Any amount is greatly appreciated… we want this experience to be a good experience for everybody and we don’t want anyone to have to stress,” said Marquez.

The coach said the entire team is from the borderland and they are ready to represent the diversity they represent.

“I think doing our skills and really showing everybody that UTEP isn’t just a regular college,” said Jimenez.

“This is going to be the best opportunity for us to put ourselves on the map,” said Gregory.

“This is my last year and what a year to go out with a bang,” said Sanchez.

If you want to help the team and donate click here.

