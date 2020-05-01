UTEP celebrates and welcomes future Miners with swag

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso welcomed dozens of area high school seniors with congratulatory balloons and branded gifts.

It’s all a part of GenTX Virtual Decision Day which was held on May 1.

The event, which is coordinated by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, celebrates students for their postsecondary plans.

Along with the congratulatory balloons and branded gifts, students also received a message commending them for their achievements and they also received a message welcoming them into the University.

“While we know that this is not the year many of our high school seniors had expected, we still want to celebrate their achievements and create an exciting experience for these future Miners as we welcome them into the UTEP family,” said Gary Edens, Ed.D., vice president for student affairs. “We are looking forward to having these talented, motivated students join us for the fall 2020 semester.”

UTEP said the presentations were targeted to recipients of the university’s most prestigious scholarships.

Students who received the gifts are encouraged to take a photo with the balloons and post it on their social media accounts using #igotpickd.

UTEP said the photos will be highlighted on its official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

Decision Day events are typically held in front of the student body in high schools across the state, but the effort was moved to a digital format this year to in order to continue the celebration while social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.