EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP broke ground on an $80 million building that will provide cutting edge research and educational space for UTEP’s college of engineering.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center will include space for research, fabrication laboratories administrative spaces and more to provide cutting edge technologies and tools for the program



While UTEP’s aerospace program already provides its students with many opportunities and research programs, according to UTEP’s President Heather Wilson, the building of the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center will give the students their own space to work and the equipment that they need.



“We already do a lot in advanced manufacturing and aerospace but we are crowded into facilities like the basement of the Engineering building and we just need more room, the equipment to do this kind of research is very large so were doing additive manufacturing.”



The promise of this building provides new opportunities for present and future students like Alberto Meza by giving them this kind of aerospace opportunity closer to home.



“To pursue a career in aerospace and give them the chance to not leave the place where they come from, creating those jobs the research field here in El Paso without the necessity of grad students like myself to go look for a job in this field elsewhere.” said Meza.



While this building will become an important part of advanced manufacturing and aerospace this is just adding on to the already advanced research that they perform.



“Our research is very integrated in our education the way we train and skill the students have by giving them the research opportunities its expanding this capability will allow them to do world class research. They’re already doing world class research but its expansion capability.”- Ahsan Choudhari, Associate Vice President, Aerospace Center.

