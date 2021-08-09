UTEP announces partnership with compliance software platform for college athletic programs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Athletics has announced a department-wide partnership with INFLCR, the leading content and compliance software platform for college athletic programs.

INFLCR educates and prepares athletics staff and student-athletes for new opportunities and guidelines from current Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation, all powered by best-in-class content delivery via the INFLCR mobile app. The NIL legislation went into effect on July 1.

“INFLCR has been on the ground floor of brand development and the compilation of digital assets to maximize efficiency for users,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said.

“Their expertise will assist UTEP in providing Miner student-athletes with cutting-edge tools to build their brands. The world of Name, Image, and Likeness is new to college athletic departments but it is not new to INFLCR. We are delighted to partner with their brand and use their talents to monitor and educate our student-athletes.”

INFLCR works with more than 1,000 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 45,000 athlete users.

“We are excited to bring the INFLCR Verified product features to every team and athlete at UTEP,” said INFLCR Founder & CEO Jim Cavale.

“Each Miner student-athletes will have seamless access to photos, videos, and other content that they can share across their social channels and build their respective brands. UTEP’s athletes will also have access to educational content through the Storyteller Playbook as well as the INFLCR Exchange where they can select from various opportunities to capitalize on their NIL and automatically report transactions back to staff in a safe and compliant manner. We look forward to helping athletes and staff take advantage of the NIL opportunities ahead.”

INFLCR will be part of UTEP’s Life Skills program, while the partnership will help provide student-athletes with content to help them build their brand through social media and a variety of other avenues.