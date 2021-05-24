UTEP announces COVID-19 milestone

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso had no reports of a single positive COVID-19 case on Monday – a first since the global pandemic began in El Paso.

University president Heather Wilson says it has been 437 days since the school’s first reported a positive case. Over 59,000 tests have been conducted by the campus since.

The milestone comes as the city reported one positive COVID-19 case in the region, a statistic not seen since the early days when the virus began to spread in the area.