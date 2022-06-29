EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Artur Bordalo (Lisbon, 1987) uses the artist name Bordalo II, which he chose as a tribute to his grandfather, the painter Real Bordalo, in order to promote a continuity and reinvention of his artistic legacy. His next stop will be El Paso in August for a 64-foot mountain lion mural.
What Bordallo II has in store for El Paso is part of The Big Trash Animals series revolving around the representation of animals on a large scale, built almost exclusively with garbage aiming to provoke a different look at our consumerist habits.
Years ago, Printz and her students at El Dorado High School began working on environmental education initiatives, including a “Trash to Treasure” recycled material annual art competition, which became high-profile, drawing attention from Chelsea Clinton and Bordalo II himself. Bordalo II, who is from Lisbon, Portugal, is now curating a large-scale mountain lion for El Paso.
Green Hope Project, along with partners at Franklin Mountain Investments (FMI) and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) are the main parts at work who were able to bring this to El Paso.
The 64-foot mountain lion mural will be on the west wall of the ONE San Jacinto Plaza building in Downtown El Paso this August. This is the first installation for Bordalo II in Texas and there are fewer than fifteen in the United States.
Paul Foster owns ONE San Jacinto Plaza.
Sponsors who have already committed to Green Hope Project are:
BARCO El Paso
City of El Paso Environmental Services Department
City of El Paso Museum & Cultural Affairs Department
Downtown Management District
El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union
El Paso Disposal
El Paso Electric
Franklin Mountain Investments
Frontera Land Alliance
Las Artistas
Mithoff Burton Partners
National Society of High School Scholars
Paso del Norte Community Foundation
Scott Hulse, PC
Sierra Vista Growers
Sirrealistic Productions
ZoOM Design
