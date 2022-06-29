EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Artur Bordalo (Lisbon, 1987) uses the artist name Bordalo II, which he chose as a tribute to his grandfather, the painter Real Bordalo, in order to promote a continuity and reinvention of his artistic legacy. His next stop will be El Paso in August for a 64-foot mountain lion mural.

What Bordallo II has in store for El Paso is part of The Big Trash Animals series revolving around the representation of animals on a large scale, built almost exclusively with garbage aiming to provoke a different look at our consumerist habits.







This has been years in the making and we are elated that Bordalo II is finally able to come to El Paso. He will actually take our trash and use recycled materials found right here in our desert to create a beautiful mural. I guarantee a public art project like you have never seen before. Candace Printz, President, Green Hope Project

Years ago, Printz and her students at El Dorado High School began working on environmental education initiatives, including a “Trash to Treasure” recycled material annual art competition, which became high-profile, drawing attention from Chelsea Clinton and Bordalo II himself. Bordalo II, who is from Lisbon, Portugal, is now curating a large-scale mountain lion for El Paso.

Green Hope Project, along with partners at Franklin Mountain Investments (FMI) and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) are the main parts at work who were able to bring this to El Paso.

The 64-foot mountain lion mural will be on the west wall of the ONE San Jacinto Plaza building in Downtown El Paso this August. This is the first installation for Bordalo II in Texas and there are fewer than fifteen in the United States.

We are so pleased to see this project come to life in Downtown El Paso. Bordalo II is an amazing

muralist and his impact on our community is going to be tremendous. Paul L. Foster, Owner, Franklin Mountain Investments

Paul Foster owns ONE San Jacinto Plaza.

Our growing collection of murals add to our Downtown character, personality, culture, and

unique identity. This amazing work of art will be viewed by countless El Pasoans and visitors with

its placement near San Jacinto Plaza and along our historic Streetcar route. The Downtown

Management District is proud to be a partner in this effort and support positive expression in the

form of murals in Downtown El Paso. Joe Gudenrath, Executive Director, El Paso Downtown Management District

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is honored to partner with Green Hope Project and

the remarkable high school students who envisioned a giant recycled art mural by world renowned Bordalo II for our region. We are grateful to Franklin Mountain Investments, City

Environmental Services and Museums and Cultural Affairs Departments, and Downtown

Management District for their partnership to make the vision a reality. As a fund of the PdNCF, Green Hope

Project invites individuals, corporations, and foundations to consider a gift to this worthwhile

project. Tax-deductible contributions will support the installation and on-going maintenance of

the mural. Tracy J. Yellen, Chief Executive Officer, Paso del Norte Community Foundation

