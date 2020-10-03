USBP makes four big arrests on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Border Patrol reported four significant arrests, all of individuals with previous convictions of varying degrees, in the Borderland on Thursday.

“One of the many duties performed by Border Patrol agents involve identifying previously convicted criminal aliens and setting them up for removal from the United States,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “The possibility of encountering repeat offenders poses an imminent threat to our West Texas and Southern New Mexico communities.”

Agents in El Paso found a stash house in Central El Paso. One person arrested at the house was a 35-year-old Guatemalan national who had previously pled guilty to two felony offenses of criminal attempted sexual assault of a child and an assault causing serious bodily injury in 2011.

In Deming, agents arrested a 37-year-old Mexican national in a remote area near Deming. The individual is a confirmed Paisa gang member. The individual has three prior removals from the United States, most recently in April 2018.

An aggravated felon who was caught attempting to illegally cross into the United States was arrested by Lordsburg agents. The 34-year-old Mexican national had a felony conviction for marijuana possession in Arizona and was sentenced to three years in prison in September 2008.

In Las Cruces, agents arrested a 34-year-old U.S. citizen who has an active warrant for a parole violation in Texas in September 2016 for assaulting a family member.