UPS driver accused of delivering illegal drugs across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A UPS driver in El Paso has been arrested for allegedly delivering illegal drugs to customers, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Armando Barron, 39, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged on three counts including the delivery of a controlled substance and for possession of dangerous drugs.

Authorities said the investigation began on Oct. 17 when the Narcotics Unit received a tip about the possible promotion and sale of illegal drugs.

Through the course of an investigation, authorities said Barron allegedly delivered controlled substances while operating his UPS work truck.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.