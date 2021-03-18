Upper Valley farmland changes owners, smart-planned community proposed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Upper Valley farm land spanning over 120 acres has changed hands but plans to develop the parcel remain.

Developer Jose A. Gonzalez, who has had several proposals for developments in El Paso over the last five years, is behind a plan to subdivide the farm land with 437 residential lots. The land has changed hands twice over the last three years after local developers had unveiled plans to build an “agricultural mixed-use community.”

Scott Winton, of the Winton Group, said a vision to build a mixed-use community with houses, retail and office space never materialized with the former owner, Gene Sullivan. So, the land was sold last August to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s plan envisions something similar with five commercial lots, two park/ponds and open space areas. It would be built out in three phases and be completed by February 2023.

It’s called the Village at Westside Crossing.

“We are very excited to be a part of this growing residential and commercial market in El Paso,” Gonzalez said. “At the same time, increasing a greater tax revenue to the city and county.”

For now, Gonzalez is looking to rezone a northern portion of the land to general mixed-use from its current ranch-farm and planned residential zoning. And, is requesting to waive 26.5 feet of roadway improvements.

While there has been much pushback to the development of farmland, city records show more than 75 percent of the 2,100 acres of farmland in the Northwest Upper Valley Development Plan have already been built on.

Gonzalez’s plan will have to meet certain guidelines passed down by the El Paso City Council in 2017 where at least 30 percent of the development will require open space. His proposal shows park/pond areas will be built on 13.54 acres and open space areas will total 13.4 acres.

The requirement comes from when Winton and Joseph Nester with Kaizen Construction Services requested a change in how many dwellings could be spaced into an acre. Residents in the neighborhoods nearby the land parcel were concerned about the changing of farmland and what kind of planning would be used.

The developers were successful in petitioning the City Council to remove a 2.5 unit per acre limit in the city’s code along as long as requirements for open space were met after several meetings were had over the project.

In February, the city’s plan commission helped push Gonzalez’s plan along with a favorable decision.

They gave Gonzalez an initial go-ahead with his plans but recommended the City Council decide on the zoning request. Also, that the El Paso County Water Improvement District 1 provide approval for the last phase of the community.

The commission is expected to oversee the three phases of the plan as Gonzalez and his team get approval for constructing the mixed-use community.

The commission also called on Gonzalez’s proposal to have a wider median for pedestrians in-between traffic in the commercial area of the plans.

District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein said it was the most important land project next to the Lost Dog Trail. He told the commission he had concerns about the project and why the decisions the City Council made in 2017 were important.

Svarzbein showed examples of development and why the public was concerned about the change to require 30 percent open space in the developable area.

“This 30 percent open space requirement was there as a way to preserve the open space to encourage cluster style development,” he said. “There was a number of meetings held in public over it.”

In an example, Svarzbein showed a model where there were cluster style developments that could compliment open spaces to reflect the traditional aesthetic of farm land and open areas.

Svarzbein expressed concern over whether the development would provide for 30 percent open space areas.

In response for comment, Gonzalez said he and his development would uphold the 30 percent requirement in his development and his project would reflect the agricultural aesthetic of the area.

An overview of the plan shows residential spaces lining along Westside Drive and the commercial entrance will be at the intersection of Artcraft Road and Westside Drive.

In 2018, Gonzalez had several public proposals for developments in the city. He’d been a part of business groups proposing to build communities and a $28 million cinema/games venue on the Westside.

Those proposals did not unfold after it came to light that Gonzalez had a $11.3 million judgement against him from prior businesses he helped operate in the past. A now disbanded company called Royal Blue Energy, which Gonzalez was a part of, according to court documents, was accused of fraud by a Houston branch of the Australia-based BHB Billiton.

Gonzalez said he did not want to comment on the proposals that did not come to fruition but did have a few words on the judgement.

“All cases were settled in terms agreed to all parties,” he said.