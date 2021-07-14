Update: Wanted fugitive is apprehended

UPDATE: EL PASO, TEXAS – Richard Allen Banks, who was featured on the Crime Stoppers Most Wanted on July 9, 2021, has been apprehended.
Banks was wanted for Sex Offenders Duty to Register with previous conviction.
ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 11, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Christian Pena
- Age: 28
- 5’09”, 190 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assualt of pregnant person/unlawful restraint
- Bond: $55,000
Richard Allen Banks
- Age: 70
- 5’10”, 160 lbs.
- Grey Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register with previous conv IAT
- Bond: $25,000
Steve Mark Penoyer — Captured as of 7/12/21
- Age: 49
- 5’11” 210 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Stalking/criminal mischief >=$750<$2500
- Bond: $10,000
Matthew David Navarrete — Captured as of 7/12/21
- Age: 33
- 5’09”, 170 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault fam/house mem impede breath/circulation
- Bond: $3,000
Oscar Israel Adame-Valladolid
- Age: 32
- 5’10”, 180 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $1,500
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Valentin Marquez
- Age: 40
- 5’4”, 125 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
- Bond: N/A
Damian Arce
- Age: 27
- 6’2”, 195 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated assault against public servant, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest det with veh
- Bond: N/A
Ricardo Frutos
- Age: 29
- 5’10”, 185 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Del of marij >50 LBS<= 5,000LBS
- Bond: N/A
Shannell Ly Chee
- Age: 27
- 5’4”, 195 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: 6 counts of inj child/elderly/disabled reckless bi/mental
- Bond: N/A
Jennifer Blanco
- Age: 33
- 5’3”, 240 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Pos cs PG 1>=1G<4G