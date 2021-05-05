UPDATE: Three Rivers wildfire 30 percent contained

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergency crews are gaining ground on a wildfire that spread over 7,000 acres near Ruidoso.

A combination of wet conditions and further efforts from local firefighting initiatives has brought the wildfire to 30 percent containment, according to National Forest Service officials. The fire started last week and spread to campground areas near Ruidoso.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but most of Lincoln National Forest are open to visitors. Forest Service officials say there are forest and Mescalero Apache Tribal lands are under fire restrictions.

There are still reported road closures on Bonito Canyon Road past the Bonito Lake Dam, Nogal Canyon Road, Three Rivers Trailhead and Campground and the Monjeau Lookout at Sierra Vista.