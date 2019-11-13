UPDATE: Suspect accused of Monday’s deadly shooting in Las Cruces arrested

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have arrested the man believed to be responsible in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Las Cruces resident.

Isaac Joe Vargas, 42, is accused of shooting and killing Isaiah Lara on South Telshor Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Vargas of Dona Ana, N.M. has been charged with a first-degree felony count of murder.

According to Las Cruces police, on Nov. 11 just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting near an apartment complex at 1414 South Telshor Boulevard.

Investigators said when officers arrived they found Isaiah Lara suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Lara was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

Las Cruces police detectives conduced multiple interviews and identified Vargas as the suspect.

Later, a warrant was issued for Vargas’ arrest and he was taken into custody without further incident Tuesday evening, according to police.