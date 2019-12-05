UPDATE: School resource officer issued criminal citation after accidentally discharging firearm at a Las Cruces middle school

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A school resource officer who accidentally discharged his duty-issued firearm at a Las Cruces middle school has been issued a criminal citation, according to Las Cruces police.

Officer Francisco Estrada, was charged with one misdemeanor count of prohibited use of a firearm and has also been placed on administrative desk duty, officials said.

The incident was first reported on Wednesday afternoon.

LCPD said Estrada accidentally discharged his duty-issued handgun in his office at Picacho Middle School, striking a wall.

No one else was in his office at the time of the incident and no one was struck by the accidental discharge, according to LCPD.

As KTSM has reported, Estrada has been employed by LCPD for eight years and has been a school resource officer since August 2015.

The incident is being investigated by LCPD’s Internal Affairs office.