UPDATE: Police release name of El Paso man who was killed in forklift accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 56-year-old El Paso man died in a forklift accident that happened at an east El Paso warehouse on Tuesday.

According to the El Paso Police Department, it happened at the Toro warehouse that’s located at 1440 Don Haskins.

Investigators said on Nov. 12, Armando Rubio was operating a standup forklift when he became pinned between the machine and a storage rack.

Rubio was the only employee working that area of the warehouse, according to police.

His body was not discovered until the morning of Nov. 13 when day shift employees began their shift, police said.