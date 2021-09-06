UPDATE: Passenger dies after early Sunday motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department said a woman riding as a passenger on a motorcycle has died from injuries sustained in an early Sunday crash near the Spur 601 Eastbound.

Police said 49-year-old Margarita Levario died at the scene while the driver, 54-year-old Francisco Levario remains critically injured.

The Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the crash. Police said The preliminary investigation revealed Francisco Levario and his passenger were driving a 2012 Harley Davidson traveling westbound in the left lane on Sgt. Major.

Investigators said the motorcycle veered left and struck the curb. The motorcycle continued westbound and went onto the dirt embankment. The bike hit a traffic sign, at which point the driver and passenger became separated from the motorcycle.

Levario was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This is the 45th traffic fatality this year compared to 20 last year at this time.

