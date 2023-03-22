Anthony, New Mexico (KTSM)- Law enforcement authorities are on the hunt for the man accused of attacking his mom with a machete.

Francisco Smith III, 22, is considered armed and dangerous.

As we reported, he is the suspect who prompted a lockdown for several Gadsden I.S.D. schools on Monday morning.

He reportedly stabbed his mom with a machete on the 1400 block of Livesay St. following a domestic dispute. She was rushed to the hospital.

KTSM confirmed Wednesday morning that Smith’s mom was released from the hospital and is doing ok.

Right now, the Anthony Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to find Smith who has a nationwide warrant for Aggravated Battery against a household member causing great bodily harm. He is also facing two counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with dark shorts and black shoes. Smith is 5’06 and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you see him you are urged to not approach him and call 911 immediately.