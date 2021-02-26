UPDATE: LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo hit and killed while walking dogs

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs Wednesday night, Las Cruces Police Confirm.

Trujillo was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

LCPD says her dogs were seriously injured and were taken to a veterinarian.

She was hit by a minivan at about 5:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Edgewood Avenue. The driver of the minivan stayed on the scene and LCPD says the driver has been cooperating with police.

The crash is still under investigation and LCPD asks for any witnesses to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Trujillo was 50 years old and was the secretary of the Public Education Department in 2019 and was the current Superintendent for Las Cruces Public Schools, working for more than two decades in education.

The Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham sent KTSM 9 News a statement after hearing of Trujillo’s death.

“This is an incredibly painful and shocking loss for Southern New Mexico, for Las Cruces Public Schools and for our public education community statewide. I am stunned and saddened almost beyond words. Dr. Trujillo was, above all else, committed to New Mexico students, and she made a significant impact on the young women and men she taught, counseled and led for decades across different roles. She began her teaching career in Las Cruces almost 30 years ago, and her classroom experience informed her later administrative and advocacy leadership roles, and I know so many are proud to have known her as a colleague and friend. She leaves behind an unfinished legacy of credible service in New Mexico public education. The suddenness of her loss is a reminder, for all of us, to make as much meaning out of each day as we can. My prayers are with her loved ones, with her family and friends and the many students and educators and parents whose lives she touched.”

Las Cruces Public Schools is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. which can be live streamed on KTSM.com.