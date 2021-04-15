Update: Family of stolen dog offers cash reward for its return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The owners of a dog who was taken from their backyard is now offering a cash reward for the pet’s safe return.

As KTSM previously reported, Jessica Canales, the pet’s owner, told KTSM her French Bulldog Stella, was taken from their backyard by an unknown person.

The owners are offering $1,400 for Stella’s safe return, as they have not found her yet.

Their security camera captured the event. In the video, they saw a man jump over their back wall into their yard and pick up Stella, then hopped back over the wall. The family filed a police report after seeing the footage.

“Our family wants her back, we miss her,” Canales said in a text message to KTSM.

Members of the public with information about the case are encouraged to contact the El Paso Police Department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.