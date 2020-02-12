UPDATE: Driver accused of causing fatal crash on Piedras arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver who allegedly caused the fatal crash last Wednesday was arrested yesterday.

20-year-old Andreus Michael Johnson was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and is being charged with Manslaughter and is held under a $100,00 bond.

As previously reported, STI identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Central El Paso as 67-year-old Herlinda Castro.

Police said Castro and her passenger, 18-year-old Ashley Saucedo were in a 2003 Explorer traveling west on Harrison, while 20-year-old Andreus Michael Johnson was in a 2015 Dodge Challenger traveling north on Piedras.

Investigators said Johnson ran the stop sign and broadsided the Explorer. His failure to yield the right of way and speed are contributing factors in this fatal crash, according to a release.

This is the 10th traffic-related death of 2020.