UPDATE: Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy involved in Saturday night crash listed in stable condition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy who was involved in a rollover crash on Saturday continues to recover from his injuries.

The deputy has been identified as Christopher Patton.

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said Patton is “remarkably well” following the wreck.

According to authorities, Patton was responding to a call for assistance from another deputy when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled near the intersection of El Camino Real Road and Doña Ana School Road.

Deputy Patton was taken to a Las Cruces-area hospital before he was later taken to University Medical Center in El Paso for head trauma.

Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Details of the crash are still under investigation.