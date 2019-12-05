1  of  2
UPDATE: Deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso now being investigated as a murder-suicide

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Northeast El Paso is now being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 5:50 p.m. on the 4600 block of South M Mellnik Drive. It’s nearby J.M. Whitaker Elementary School.

El Paso police said the incident stems from a family violence incident.

One person was killed at the scene and the second person was taken to the hospital where they died, police said.

According to El Paso police, Crimes Against Persons and crime scene investigators will remain at the scene for the next few hours.

