UPDATE: Beaten man found in Las Cruces dies; police searching for suspects

Tom Henry Croy was found beaten on a Las Cruces roadway on Nov. 6

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A man who was found severely injured on a roadway in Las Cruces has died, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Tom Henry Croy, 44, was found by a passerby on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the 200 block of West Madrid Avenue, near Alameda Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m, according to police.

Investigators said officers and emergency crews arrived at the scene and found Croy to be unresponsive and discovered he had a serious injury to his head.

Las Cruces police said Croy was taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are working to figure the last whereabouts of Croy before his body was found.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps identify the person or persons responsible for his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.”