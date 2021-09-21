UPDATE: Aaron Jones finds necklace with father’s ashes after losing it during 4-TD game

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Monday, Sept 20. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wi. (KTSM) – The Green Bay Packers’ running back, Aaron Jones, took home a victory Monday night, beating the Detroit Lions 35-17.

In honor of his late father, Alvin Jones Sr., who died of COVID-19 complications back in April, Jones wore a football-shaped necklace with his father’s ashes in it for the Monday night game.

During the second touchdown of the game, Jones lost the necklace.

“If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would have wanted me to lose it,” Jones said in a press conference. “I know he’s smiling.”

The Monday night game was the first Jones played without his father in the sidelines watching him. His four-touchdown game tied a career high, set back in 2019 in a game against the Dallas Cowboys. It also tied a Lambeau field and Monday night football game.

The necklace was recovered Tuesday morning, Jones announced in the Steve Czaban radio show.

The necklace was found! Aaron Jones announced on today's Steve Czaban Show that the necklace containing his father's ashes that he wore during the game was FOUND! @packers #Packers @czabe @OnAirJosh @ericgitter @Showtyme_33 pic.twitter.com/FWMJvj8FoS — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) September 21, 2021

The Packers’ head trainer, Brian Engel, searched Lambeau field at 2 am Tuesday to find the necklace that Jones lost in an end-zone celebration of his second touchdown of the game.

“Thank you to him”, Jones said about his trainer finding the necklace. “It shows how much they care about us.”

