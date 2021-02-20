University Medical Center allowing limited visitation for non-COVID patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County’s University Medical Center says the hospital is allowing limited visitation of non-COVID patients starting today.

UMC says visitation will be allowed seven days a week between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The hospital says there are some guidelines for visitation.

The number of visitors is limited to one per patient and they must wear masks or face coverings over the mouth and nose. Members of the public visiting their loved ones will need to pass a screening process at the entrance of the hospital.