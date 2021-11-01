United Way President/CEO Deborah A. Zuloaga honored with statewide child advocate award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Earlier this month, Children at Risk, a non-partisan research and advocacy nonprofit, hosted its annual Accolades: The Academy Awards of Child Advocacy in Houston to honor individuals and organizations advocating on behalf of Texas children.

Among those honored was United Way of El Paso County’s President and CEO Deborah A. Zuloaga who accepted the award for Outstanding Child Advocate for El Paso and West Texas.

“Serving the community and working to improve the lives of our youngest residents has always been in itself an honor and pleasure…To receive this honor and be recognized for the work I’ve dedicated more than 25 years of life to is incredibly special and the motivation to continue to work toward improving the quality of life of El Paso children.” Deborah A. Zuloaga, United Way of El Paso County’s President and CEO

Zuloaga was among two other regional nominees including Richard Castro of CREEED and Mike Mills of Education Partnership of the Permian Basin.

Children at Risk is working to address the root causes of child poverty and inequality by tackling Texas children and families’ most pressing needs through strategic research, public policy analysis, and more.

The United Way of El Paso County is an independent, locally governed and community-supported nonprofit agency, which has been in El Paso for more than 95 years.

For more information, visit www.unitedwayelpaso.org.

