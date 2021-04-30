United Way of El Paso and Marathon hold golf tourney to support community services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The United Way of El Paso County and Marathon Petroleum Corporation held a inaugural golf tournament to support community services.

Proceeds from the Friday event at Painted Dunes Golf Course will go to the United Way’s impact fund, which helps support families in need. Programs supported by the fund provide health, education, financial stability and basic needs to residents.

Some of the funds will go to El Pasoans facing homelessness and food insecurity, small business owners, and provide artistic therapy to children staying at a pediatric oncology unit at a local hospital.

