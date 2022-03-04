EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Charlatan is a fresh spot at the Hacienda Apodaca just off Socorro Road.

The fusion of Mexican and Japanese flavors makes it a trip worth taking, transporting your senses to two continents at the same time.

Enrique Lozano, main chef and owner of El Charlatan started off his career at a Michelin-star restaurant in Chicago, but his roots brought him back straight to Socorro where he decided to put all of his skills into creating different flavors and a unique experience.

His specialties range from the staple Bourdain Ramen, named after the late chef and traveler Anthony Bourdain, to tacos using local ingredients and all the way to a nostalgic dessert – a homemade “Gancito.”

Lozano said he wanted to incorporate fresh local ingredients coming from Socorro, El Paso and Juarez.

El Charlatan has been recognized by the Texas Monthly magazine’s March issue that highlights the Bourdain Ramen as one of the best dishes in the state.

For a full experience watch KTSM 9 News Today anchor Brenda Medina and reporter Karla Draksler’s trip to El Charlatan where they got to try out several dishes and talk to Lozano.