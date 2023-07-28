EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Back in March 2022, parents were raising their concerns over the possibility of Union Draft House opening a new location in a new commercial space on the corner of McRae and Montwood.

Two months later in May, El Paso City Council voted to not grant a waiver to serve alcohol to the establishment as the space is within 300 feet of the school.

In that meeting, Representative Henry Rivera whose district is where the commercial space resides, said that although bringing in new businesses to El Paso is important, school safety is a top priority.

“Yes, I am pro-business, especially when they’re El Paso grown but this presents a very big problem and as a former representative of public safety, I find it really hard to support this issue,” River said.

Union Draft has pulled out of opening in that space and has no plans to open its doors, and while those who protested breathed a sigh of relief, some residents in the area are disappointed with the decision.

“We were hoping we could make this one a weekly thing, you know. Friday, Thursday, or whenever they have their pizza specials, but now it would have to be when we go that way, which would be once a month a couple of times a year, who knows,” Lori Garcia, who lives across from Eastwood High School said.

While Garcia understands that both the city and Union Draft are following the correct protocol, she feels that this prohibits any groin’ for the area.

“I don’t think it’s going to stunt the growth; I think it is going to slow it down. I still think there will be an opportunity for more restaurants and coffee shops, and what we have around here are not just driving schools and laundromats and things like that.”

