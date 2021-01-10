UMC vaccine registration fills up in three hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, El Paso’s University Medical Center announced it was offering appointment registration for El Pasoans looking to receive their first coronavirus vaccine.

Registration opened at 11 a.m. and just three hours later, the hospital announced all appointment availabilities were filled.

UMC recently received 5,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. UMC said 5,000 people registered on Sunday.

The El Pasoans who registered are in vaccine groups 1A and 1B, including first responders and people 65 years and older along with people with underlying health conditions.

The vaccines will be administered on the UMC campus, according to officials, and those who receive the first dose will be scheduled to receive the second dose at a later date.

City health officials announced Friday that El Paso would receive 10,000 doses of vaccine this week with 5,000 set aside for UMC and the rest up to the city to administer.