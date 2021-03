FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center of El Paso says it will open online registration for first dose COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday evening.

The portal to register will open at 6 p.m. on UMC’s website. The hospital is registering more than 1,000 Pfizer vaccine appointments.

Members of the public who fall under the 1B, 1C and school and childcare personnel are eligible to register for the vaccine, according to a news release.