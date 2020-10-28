UMC sets up medical tents for patient overflow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here’s a first look inside the medical tents that have been set up behind University Medical Center’s main campus.

The medical tents have been installed in the parking lot of Texas Tech Physicians at Alberta.

UMC received the mobile units from the state and can accommodate up to 20 patients each.

According to a UMC spokesperson, there are currently 195 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

