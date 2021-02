EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center of El Paso says there are still appointments available for ‘Super Seniors’ to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital is signing up residents ages 75-years-old and up and they can schedule an appointment at their website or by phone at 915-200-2700. The registration has been open since 9 a.m.

Last time UMC held a ‘Super Senior’ vaccine signup event, registration filled up in minutes.