UMC opening online registration for first-dose appointments on Tuesday, Super Seniors signup on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center of El Paso says it will open online registration on its website later today to accommodate 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Registration opens at 6 p.m. and will be for the Pfizer vaccine, according to a news release from UMC. Under Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines, groups under 1A and 1B will be allowed to register at the UMC website.

“UMC anticipates all 5,000 vaccination appointments will be exhausted within minutes, closing the registration system immediately upon reaching 5,000 registrants; however, El Pasoans will again see more opportunities to register for vaccinations through UMC very soon,” the news release says.

The hospital says they will also open their registration portal for residents that are 75-years-old and older online and on telephone on Thursday at 9 a.m. There will be 2,500 appointments available online, and there will be 1,000 appointments available through telephone.

The number to call on Thursday is 915-200-2700. The phone line and website portal will close once the registrations fill up.

UMC says it has received its second dose shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and will be reaching out to recipients. All Pfizer second doses will remain as scheduled.