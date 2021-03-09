UMC opening online registration for COVID-19 vaccines today, Senior signups scheduled for Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center says online registration will be open to the public to register for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine later today.

UMC’s portal will open at 6 p.m. tonight and will accommodate up to 5,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Members of the public who qualify under the Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination groups 1A, 1B, schools and childcare personnel will be able to sign up.

Hospital officials say the portal will close quickly when 5,000 registrants are signed up.

The hospital says it will also take senior registration for individuals 65 and older online and on telephone at 9 a.m. Thursday. There will be 1,000 appointments for seniors available for first doses.

Members of the public can visit UMC’s website or call 915-200-2700 on Thursday at 9 a.m. The online and phone portals will open right at the turn of the hour and close when registrations finish.

