UMC closing county coliseum COVID-19 vaccination site this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University Medical Center COVID-19 vaccination site at the El Paso County Coliseum closes this weekend, hospital officials say.

UMC says the South-Central vaccination site will permanently close on July 4, the hospital announced on Wednesday. El Pasoans are encouraged to receive first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at The El Paso Convention Center starting July 6.

The convention center schedules administering vaccines Monday through Friday between noon and 7 p.m. Also, the site administers doses between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Visit epstrong.org for more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.