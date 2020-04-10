UMC asks community to donate for at-risk first-time moms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The University Medical Center’s (UMC) Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) asks the community to donate to the COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund for at-risk first-time moms who need supplies for their babies.

According to a press release by UMC, all was lost for more than 60 at-risk first time moms in the NFP program at UMC ever since the pandemic outbreak.

With many moms losing their jobs, the families struggle to provide their babies with diapers, wipes, lotion and more.

“Most moms were laid off,” said Valerie Watters, MSN, RN, CLC and Supervisor of the NFP Program. “Their partners aren’t paying child support because they, too, have been laid off.”

The NFP Program pairs a vulnerable new mom early in her pregnancy with a UMC registered nurse, said the release.

The Program started in 2010 and is the only NFP home visitation program in El Paso.

Each new mother receives continuous nurse home visits until the child reaches two years of age.

“This is precisely what the COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund is about,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director for UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. “This is a great moment for the entire community to stand up for these first-time moms who have enormous courage against all odds.”

“Any item is appreciated much. Your donations not only help the mothers of NFP, but our community,” said Watters.

Supplies can be purchased by clicking here: https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/21149e26-37e4-425c-8329-40a3f481d445/view.

To drop off goods contact Valerie Watters at 915-838-5143.

Cash donations to the Foundations’ COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund can be made here: https://umcfoundationelpaso.org/covid-19-compassionate-care-fund.