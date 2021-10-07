Ultimate Estate Sale: Contents of Jay J. Armes mansion up for sale soon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For those El Pasoans who have ever wanted to own a piece of the legendary private eye and icon Jay J. Armes, your time has come.

Ahead of the sale of his Lower Valley estate, A New Beginning Estate Sales and Appraisals will be holding what’s certain to be the city’s wildest estate sale event.

Over the course of three days later this month, nearly all the contents of Armes’ 5.85 acre mansion will be on sale to the public.

From dollar bills with Armes’ image, to art and vintage signs, Jay J. Armes action figures, and even his Rolls Royce, nearly everything on the property will be sold.

Preview dates are still to be determined, but organizers share that the event will be 100% open to the public, with security on site.

The sale will be held at the Armes Estate, 8118 North Loop, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 22,23, and 24. For more information, call 915-740-1027.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.