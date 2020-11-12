Ultimate drive-thru event: Jurassic Empire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re ready to take a drive back in time, then you’ll love this larger-than-life drive-thru event.

Jurassic Empire, described as the most realistic dinosaur drive-thru event ever seen in Texas, will be at the El Paso County Coliseum for the Sun City to enjoy.

Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru will be at the El Paso County Coliseum through Sunday. Hours of operation run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Friday and from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

From the comfort and safety of your their own car, families can take a drive through this prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the creatures that ruled the earth more than 150 million years ago.

The drive-thru exhibit features more than 60 moving, life-sized dinosaurs.

You can purchase tickets online at JurassicEmpire.com. Admission prices are charged per vehicle and range from $55 to $85.

KTSM 9 News is giving away tickets to the event. Through Friday, visit our Promotions tab to register to win a Family Car Pass (up to seven people in one vehicle) to the event. One family car pass will be given away per day.

